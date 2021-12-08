The following information was followed by Beau Rivage:
Back by popular demand, Christmas in the Air returns to Beau Rivage
Dec. 12 - Dec. 26. The Broadway-style holiday spectacular depicts a ‘snow globe come to life’ through classic holiday songs and modern favorites performed by world-class singers and high-kicking, Rockette-style dancers.
Families are invited to share the joy of the holidays with a feel-good story line told by Santa’s elves, with appearances by veteran television and film actors, several well-known Christmas characters and even Santa himself. Dazzling precision dancers, powerful vocalists, exquisite costuming, scenic elements and numbers that encourage audience participation bring Christmas to life. Accentuated by a fresh snowfall at each performance, the 75-minute Christmas in the Air transforms Beau Rivage Theatre into an immersive, magical wonderland.
“We are proud to bring this wonderful family holiday tradition back to Beau Rivage after missing last season due to the pandemic,” said Rand Enterprises & Productions President and Executive Producer Jeb K. Rand. “Our dancers and singers are thrilled to take the stage again at Beau Rivage to deliver a real-life holiday greeting card to the audience. Christmas in the Air has something for everyone, it is a show that truly illustrates why this is the most wonderful time of the year.”
The show is created, produced and directed by internationally known Las Vegas producer Jeb K. Rand, whose entertainment career spans more than 30 years. Rand took to the spotlight first as a U.S. figure skating team member, then as a lead performer with renowned productions around the globe. Since 1996, he has created, directed and produced acclaimed shows, from Off-Broadway to productions in 16 different countries. He spent eight years in New York City at Radio City Music Hall with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, starring the Rockettes. Rand has assembled a second-to-none production team for Christmas in the Air, with more than 50 years of combined experience directly working with Radio City and the Rockette shows.
Veteran Radio City Rockette, director and choreographer Ann Cooley returns as the show’s lead choreographer. In addition to performing with the world-famous dance troupe for more than a decade, Cooley has crafted content and choreography for Radio City Productions, Madison Square Garden Productions, a multitude of commercial musical theatre productions, as well as national and international tours worldwide.
Tickets for Christmas in the Air are $12.95, $16.95, $22.95 and $29.95 plus tax and service charge and may be purchased at www.beaurivage.com or by calling 888.566.7469.
Christmas in the Air packages of four tickets start at $40, plus tax and facility fee by using code: CHRISTMAS, and hotel packages start at $129 and include accommodations for one night and two show tickets using code: HOLIDAY21. Military members can receive four tickets for $30 when presenting a military I.D.
For a complete listing of all holiday entertainment and events, please visit www.beaurivage.com. High-resolution artwork and more information may be found at newsroom.beaurivage.com.
