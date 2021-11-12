Get a jump start on your holiday shopping with the Junior League of Mobile's Christmas Jubilee! The 37th annual holiday market is going on Friday, November 12- Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Mobile Convention Center.
Christmas Jubilee features dozens of merchants from the Gulf Coast and across the country. You can find everything from clothes and jewelry to gourmet food, Christmas decorations, and monogrammed gifts. There's sure to be something for almost everyone on your shopping list!
CHRISTMAS JUBILEE 2021
Mobile Convention Center
Benefits Junior League of Mobile
- Friday, November 12, 2021:
- VIP Shopping- 9:00am- 11:00am
- General Market Shopping- 11:00am- 7:00pm
- Saturday, November 13, 2021:
- VIP Shopping- 9:00am- 11:00am
- General Market Shopping- 11:00am- 6:00pm
- Sunday, November 14, 2021:
- General Market Shopping- 10:00am- 5:00pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.