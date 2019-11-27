Christmas Nights of Lights is back in Mobile for the 2019 season! Come out and see more than 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show and continue your Christmas tradition with us!
The drive-through lights show is at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, open nightly 5:30pm-10:00pm, rain or shine. Admission is $7 per person, and children ages 3 and under are free.
For more details, visit christmaslightsofmobile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.