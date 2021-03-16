The City of Mobile is celebrating Women's History Month every day in March with 31 Days of Women's History Facts on social media. You can also enjoy "Suffragette" on March 18, 2021 at 6 p.m. This drive-in movie focuses on women's suffrage in the United Kingdom. The City of Mobile encourages you to bring a lawn chair and your own snacks. They have more events happening this month. You can find all the details on their website.
Also, get ready to roll and walk with the City of Mobile April 9, 2021. The City is hosting another roller skating night. You can also enjoy Art Walk the same night.
For a full list of events and to learn more about the City of Mobile, visit them online.
