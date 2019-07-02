The City of Mobile invites you to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks and fun on July 4, 2019. Come out and have a picnic while listening to patriotic songs performed by the Mobile Pops in scenic Downtown Mobile! Best of all, celebrate the 243rd birthday of our nation with a fireworks extravaganza. The day concludes with Emerge Show & Band playing renditions of Top 40, Blues, and R&B favorites.
City of Mobile Hosts 2019 July 4 Fireworks & Family Fun Day
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.