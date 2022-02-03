February events for City of Mobile Parks and Recreation:
Black History Month
All Month Long!
Celebrate Black History throughout the entire month of February!
- Join us on Wednesdays, 6pm, at James Seals Park for weekly movie events, with some powerful panel discussions. Panels to be led by Dr. Raoul Richardson. Movies include:
- 2/2 From the Rough
- 2/9 Judas and the Black Messiah
- 2/16 The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- 2/23 42
- Follow us on social media for 28 days of Black History Facts.
- Visit the Art Gallery Show at Connie Hudson Senior Center. Monday-Friday, 7:30a – 5:30p. Check out African American Art from some of your favorite senior artists.
- Wrap Up Black History Month with a final movie, panel discussion, music, and vendor market featuring black owned businesses in partnership with ACCEL Academy 2/23!
ArtWalk 2.11.22
5:00-10:00pm
Cathedral Square
ArtWalk is celebrating Art, Music, Mardi Gras, and Black History Month. Friday Night Live will be held in Cathedral Square on 2.11.22 from 5-10pm. FNL will feature six brass bands from four different states! Bands include:
- Excelsior Brass Band (Mobile, AL)
- 9th Avenue Brass Band (Pensacola, FL)
- Juke Box Brass Band (Mobile, AL)
- Mobile Second Line Society (Mobile, AL)
- Southern Komfort Brass Band (Jackson, MS)
- The Hot 8 Brass Band (New Orleans, LA)
Saturdays at the Coop 1.15.22
7:00-10:00pm
Cooper Riverside Park
We continue our Saturdays at the Coop season with The Boukou Groove! This funk/soul/jazz band will get you on your feet all night! 7:00-10:00pm. Food trucks, vendors, music, and fun! Bring your own snacks, coolers, chairs, and blankets to celebrate and enjoy the night with us!
- Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food trucks wishing to participate in any events can reach out to us at MPRDevents@cityofmobile.org
- More information about these events, and more can be found on social media @MobileParksAndRec or at our website: www.MobileParksAndRec.org
- Anyone interested in Volunteering can reach out to: mprdvolunteers@cityofmobile.org
