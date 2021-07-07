The City of Mobile is hosting a job fair for its Public Works department. Mobile City Councilman CJ Small and Deputy Executive Director for Public Works Shonnda Smith joined Chelsey on Studio10 with the details.
It all takes place Monday, July 12, 2021 at VIA Health, Fitness, and Enrichment Center in Mobile from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The City is in need of multiple equipment operators of dozers, automated solid waste trucks, side-arm mowers and more.
For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.