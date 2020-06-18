Joanie Mallet, Special Event Coordinator with the City of Mobile’s Special Events Department joined us on Studio10 to talk about "Kids Days to Go".
Kids Days To Go begins today and continues the following two Thursdays (6/18, 6/25 & 7/2). The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sage Park parking lot immediately adjacent to their offices at 2900 Dauphin St.
They'll be handing out free craft kids to all children (only one per child and children must be present). Drive through the Sage Park parking lot and grab a bag of Happy for FREE!!! Since we must social distance, your friends with the City of Mobile’s Special Events Department have found a way to still enjoy this annual summertime event. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers can drive the kids through the parking lot at Sage Park, past the white tent in the back and be handed a bag of free crafts to complete each week.
Each week will have a different theme with different activities, so be sure to come by every Thursday listed. The Mobile County Bookmobile will also be set up in the parking lot so kids can participate in the Summer Reading program. For those driving, enter the parking lot from Dauphin Street and follow the barricades and signs to our tent o‘ fun.
City of Mobile Special Events Department
2900 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36606
251-208-1550
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.