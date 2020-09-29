The Mobile Saenger Theatre has rescheduled its 2020 Movie Series for dates in October and November! The series, originally scheduled to take place in July and August, was postponed due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the community.

As previously planned, this year’s series will feature thirteen movies, more than twice as many as in previous years!

The updated schedule is as follows:

Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m. | Airplane

Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m. | Citizen Kane

Thursday, October 8 at 7 p.m. | Remember the Titans

Sunday, October 11 at 3 p.m. | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. | The Big Chill

Thursday, October 22 at 7 p.m. | Muscle Shoals

Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m. | National Lampoon’s Vacation

Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. | Pretty Woman

Sunday, November 1 at 3 p.m. | Frozen

Thursday, November 5 at 7 p.m. | Ghost

Thursday, November 12 at 7 p.m. | Jailhouse Rock

Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. | Footloose

Sunday, November 22 at 3 p.m. | The Bridge on the River Kwai

Tickets are on sale now! Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children (12 & under) and seniors (60+). The Saenger Theatre Box Office is currently closed, but movie tickets can be purchased at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (located at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The Saenger Box Office will be open on movie days. Hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Tickets for movies cannot be purchased online or by phone.

mobilesaenger.com

