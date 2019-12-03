Classical Ballet of Mobile's "Holiday Wonders" is set to take the stage this Saturday.
It's celebration of the season that will warm your heart. Adults and children alike will be delighted with a peek into Santa’s workshop, enchanted by our presentation of Nutcracker Suite, and inspired through exquisite pairing of sacred carols with the beauty of classical ballet.
Click on the Studio10 video link for more information and a sneak peek performance of the Coffee variation from The Nutcracker Suite by Anna Daniels.
Performance Details:
Date and Time: Saturday, December 7 at 1:00pm
Location: Lois Jean Delaney Auditorium, Murphy High School, 100 South Carlen Street, Mobile, AL 36606
Purchase Tickets At-the-Door or Online:
Ticket Prices: $15 adults/ $10 ages 10 and under
Ages 2 and under complimentary
