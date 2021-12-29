Clean Water Alabama (CWA) and Fairhope Soap Company have teamed up this holiday season to help clean up Alabama waterways.
Deborah Bruijn, owner of the local handmade soap boutique, said the store announces the launch of a limited release line of CWA soaps with $3.00 from the sale of every bar benefiting the water preservation group.
In addition to contributing proceeds from the new line of soaps, Bruijn recently donated $1,250 to CWA from her winnings in a Fairhope Sunset Rotary Squares Game competition.
DEBORAH BRUIJN, OWNER OF FAIRHOPE SOAP COMPANY
Born in Indonesia to Italian parents, Bruijn immigrated to the U.S. as a child. She worked as a biochemist and a GMP Analytical Method Development Chemist in the pharmaceutical industry for 10 years before opening Fairhope Soap Company in 2013. She is a Handcrafted Soap and Cosmetics Guild Certified Advanced Soapmaker and a member of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists. She is an accomplished speaker, teaching the chemistry of Soapmaking and Cosmetic Chemistry, to handcrafters at conferences all around the country.
A mom of two, Bruijn said her love of nature and her commitment to preserving the Gulf Coast’s natural resources for future generations is what prompted her to get involved with Clean Water Alabama.
“My family has lived in Fairhope for 14 years and my kids can’t even swim in the bay because of the poor water conditions,” Bruijn said. “I hope that CWA’s work, particularly the legislative measures we’re focused on, will go a long way in ensuring that my grandchildren will be able to swim in our bay one day.”
JOHN MANELOS, PRESIDENT, CLEAN WATER ACT
John Manelos retired from BP as Vice President of Security and Crisis Management for their Gulf Coast Restoration Organization. In that capacity, he was a member of the senior management team responsible for managing and directing the activities of the 40,000-person organization tasked with the clean-up in the aftermath of the BP oil spill. In 2020, he ran for Mayor of Fairhope, in large part over the concerns related to the continued pollution of Mobile Bay. Prior to that he served as a volunteer member of the Personnel Board of the City of Fairhope.
A passionate advocate of conflict resolution and restorative justice principles, Manelos has volunteered in community-based programs for prison inmates and juvenile offenders that saw steep reductions in recidivism rates. Most recently, from 2017-2018, he volunteered in Alabama’s Thirteenth Judicial District, State Civil District Court in Mobile, as a mediator and co-mediator in a range of civil disputes filed with the courts. He has a professional and personal reputation for respectful leadership and bringing people together.
In 2012, Manelos retired to Fairhope, then launched his newest business venture, Fairhope Paddleboard. Concerned about the harmful impact of pollution on Mobile Bay and surrounding estuaries, he served as a volunteer member with the Coastal Wildlife Rescue and Research Center to rescue migratory and protected coastal birds within Baldwin County.
ABOUT CLEAN WATER ACT
Clean Water Alabama is a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage the citizens of Alabama to take the necessary actions to ensure that our water resources (rivers, streams, lakes, bays, and coast) are protected from those items that make them unsafe to its citizens, and the plant and animal life that live within and around. For more information about Clean Water Alabama, visit CleanWaterAlabama.com.
Enriched with shea and cocoa butter and made with a large portion of organic ingredients, the soaps come in four different scents, and each named for a clean body of water: Clean Lake, Clean Ocean, Clean River and Clean Bay. They are available for purchase at Fairhope Soap Company’s locations in downtown Fairhope and at OWA in Foley, as well as online at www.fairhopesoapcompany.com.
Fairhope Soap Company
305 De La Mare Avenue
Fairhope, AL 36532
Telephone: 251-517-7797
Website: https://fairhopesoapcompany.com/
Clean Water Alabama
Website: CleanWaterAlabama.com
