Closing the Revolving Door Foundation is excited to host the second Black History Scholars Bowl on Saturday, February 26, 2022. This event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the teams will compete for prizes.
The event will be held at the Prichard City Hall Auditorium, 216 E. Prichard Avenue, Prichard Al 36610.
