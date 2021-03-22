The following information was provided by Coastal Conversations:
Coastal Conversations is a platform for citizens to engage with experts who will provide leading edge information and share big ideas. Our goal is to expand awareness of issues, to increase knowledge of best practices and to inspire positive change.
Coastal Conversations includes three prongs of the program – an interactive dashboard of metrics that monitor our community, a quality of life survey that measures resident perspectives and a series of programs featuring national experts to address topics that help us to become the best region to live, work and play.
Coastal Conversations is a program of Coastal Alabama Partnership and is presented in partnership with the chambers of coastal Alabama – Mobile, Southwest Mobile, Dauphin Island, Bayou la Batre, Semmes, Saraland, Eastern Shore, North Baldwin, Central Baldwin, South Baldwin, Gulf Coast and Mobile Area Black chambers of commerce.
Join us Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:30pm to hear from Charles “Chuck” Marohn, Founder and President of Strong Towns. Marohn’s program will highlight the grassroots efforts that can be used to rebuild fiscal resilience in our communities. He will explain how cities large and small can focus on bottom-up investments to minimize risk and maximize their ability to strengthen the community financially and improve citizens’ quality of life.
This program is FREE and open to all. Residents of Mobile and Baldwin counties are encouraged to attend. The program will stream live on Zoom and Facebook on Tuesday, March 23rd at 6:30pm. Mr. Marohn’s presentation will be followed by a live question & answer.
Registration Link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coastal-conversations-strong-towns-101-with-chuck-marohn-tickets-140451745953?aff=fox10
Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/CoastalConversations
Event - https://www.facebook.com/events/760106371298391
Website – www.coastalcon.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.