Coastal Response is gearing up for a few Summer events. They are hosting a yard sale on May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you would like to participate, the cost is $15 per space and set up starts at 6 a.m.
On June 5, 2021, Coastal Response is having their Annual Crawfish Festival. For more information, visit this website.
Address: 7385 AL-188, Coden, AL 36523
