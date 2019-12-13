You are invited to celebrate the Holidays with Praise Family Church! All the holiday fun takes place on December 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 2605 Dawes Rd. Mobile, Al. There will be a ton of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. You can take free photos with Santa and even write your letter with Mrs. Claus and Santa! Live Christmas music, princesses and a train ride through an outdoor light display will fill the night with fun. If you need a coffee break, Core Community Coffee House will be open and their hosting the West Mobile Community Market during the party.
Details include:
When: December 15, 2019
Where: 2605 Dawes Rd. Mobile, Al. 36695
Hours: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website!
