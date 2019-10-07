The 17th Annual Conecuh Sausage Festival is hosted by Conecuh Sausage Company, City of Evergreen, Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce. Events will start on Thursday, October 17th and end on Sunday, October 20th, at Evergreen Regional Airport located at 14134 Highway 84 Evergreen AL 36401. It will feature a 3 day PCA Rodeo, a 2 day Alabama Junior High & High School Rodeo, SERFI (South East Regional Fly In), Car Show, rows of vendors for shopping and eating, and lots of children activities!
Conecuh Sausage Festival arts and crafts vendors will be on October 19th from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Admission is FREE!
There will be live entertainment throughout the day, special entertainment this year is Kirk Jay! Kirk Jay was in the top 3 of Season 15 of the Voice, on Blake Shelton’s team! Kirk is originally from Bay Minette, AL. He is currently touring the southeast doing festivals & fairs while he is finishing up his album. His first single is set to release sometime this summer. Kirk Jay and his band Kuntry Funk will be performing from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
We will have over 100 arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, and a children’s area which will include train rides, pony rides, inflatables and much more! The Chamber will have 3 booths set up within the festival selling delicious Conecuh Sausage!
Car Show will be held on October 19th from 9:00am to 1:00pm. Admission is FREE! Interested in new or old cars? Come out and see many of the area’s most eccentric restorations. If you have a car or truck that you would like to enter into the Car Show, you can pre-register with the Evergreen-Chamber of Commerce or you can register the morning of. The registration fee is $25. Top Ten places will receive $50 each and Mayors Choice will receive $100.
The PCA Rodeo will be on October 17th, 18th, and 19th, gates will open at 6:00pm. Thursday night, October 17th, will be children’s night and we will be giving away a boy and girl bike! Armbands are $10 for adults & $5 for each child, $20 for a 3 day pass, and children 2 and under are free! This event will include bull riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bronc riding and much more.
Alabama Jr. High and High School Rodeo will be on October 19th, and 20th.Gates will open at 9:00am. Armbands are $5 each and children 2 and under are free! Kids from across the state will compete for points to make it to state finals. It will include breakaway roping, bareback roping, goat tying, and much more!
South East Regional Fly-In (SERFI) will be on October 18th, and 19th from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Armbands will be $5 for adults and children under 12 will be free! One of the oldest and largest private air shows in the southeast will hold its annual Fly-In during the festival. This year, we will have David Schultz Airshows/US Army Silver Wings Parachute Team as our special attraction! US Army Silver Wings Parachute Team will do 2 jumps, 1st jump will be at 1:00pm and the 2nd jump will be at 4:30pm. Come out and bring the kids to see the special attraction, vintage and hobby aircraft!
For more information about the events please call the Evergreen-Chamber of Commerce at 251-578-1707.
