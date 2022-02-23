The following information was provided by event organizers:
Mobile United is seeking young professionals, between the ages of 21-35, who wish to glean leadership skills while serving our community. The six-month program is an extension of our mission to identify and train a network of leaders who work towards leveraging collective impact for the greater good. It is designed to introduce our area young professionals to ideas, leaders, and issues that are making an impact, while simultaneously engaging them in meaningful work through the project phase.
Applications for the Connect Class of 2022 are open now through March 31st.
There are three easy steps to apply:
1. Review the dates listed on the application for conflicts.
2. Submit the application below by March 31st.
3. Have your employer sign off on your application.
