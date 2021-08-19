The following information was provided by organizers:
Dance Without Limits Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides dance classes and other recreational opportunities for adults and children with special needs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. At Dance Without Limits, each student is paired with a volunteer who helps them with their movements. Students learn choreography and practice their routines and then perform a recital complete with costumes. We accept students with any type of disability, from people with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, visual/hearing impairments, traumatic brain injury, and many, many more developmental and mobility disabilities.
To raise much needed funds for specialized equipment and student scholarships, Dance Without Limits is hosting the “Cool Club Cookoff” on Sunday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ in Downtown Mobile. Tickets are $30 and include dinner, 2 drink tickets, live DJ, special surprise performances and a silent auction you can't miss. At this party, everyone sits at the cool table!
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance on this website.
