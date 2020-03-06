Wales West’s Cottontail Express features the Easter Bunny from March 14 through April 11, 2020 on Saturdays and Sundays, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Enjoy a steam train ride on the Dame Ann to meet the Easter Bunny this season! Guests will travel by train to the “Bunny Hutch” and enjoy an egg hunt, crafts, refreshments, a miniature train ride, hay-less hayride, playground and bounce house. Grab a snack or sit down for lunch at the café and grab a few Easter goodies from the gift shop.
Early Bird Discount: Take advantage of the pre-event discount by purchasing your tickets online before next week! https://bit.ly/3bwZrI9
