Hop over to Wales West RV Park and Light Railway to celebrate Spring! Jen Zadnichek Jr. joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big event!
The Cottontail Express is running from March 6, 2021 to April 3, 2021. Tickets are $20 plus tax while kids two and under are free. You and your family can enjoy the day preparing for the Easter Bunny! For more information, visit them online!
