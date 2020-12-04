Santa Claus and his wife are coming to Grand Bay!
The following information was provided by the Grand Bay Community Action Committee:
Due to Covid, our yearly Country Christmas weekend has been downsized. We will have a live feed on Facebook this Saturday, December 5th as Santa arrives by Firetruck and lights our towns Christmas Tree at 6:30pm for everyone to see!
He will then be on hand to wave to the children as parents drive by and deliver letters to Santa. All letters must have a return address so Santa can reply to all the good little boys and girls.
Each child, up to the first 500, will receive a goody bag from local businesses here in Grand Bay. Santas elves and special helpers will give those out to the children.
There will also be a special route to drive with decorations and elves on hand to entertain everyone.
