Cindy Greene - ACRA Board Member (Alabama Court Reporters Association) and Official Court Reporter in Mobile County Circuit Court, Alan Peacock - Freelance Court Reporter and CART Captioner and Tayler Nouwen a 2019 graduate of the Realtime Reporting Program at Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden joined us on Studio10 to tell us about court reporting.
Click on the link to see them talk about the importance of this profession and the need for more young recruits. Also, it's a fascinating watch as Alan Peacock captures and writes the segment in real time with his stenographer.
Here's some more information they provided:
We are members of the Alabama Court Reporters Association and the National Court Reporters Association who live and work in the Mobile area. ACRA members consist of professional stenographic court reporters and CART captioners as well as students attending court reporting school that live and work in Alabama. ACRA and NCRA work to protect and promote the stenographic court reporting and captioning profession in Alabama and nationwide.
February 8 - 15th, 2020 is Court Reporting and Captioning Week, which is a week set aside to bring awareness and appreciation of the profession that records history by stenographic machine method as well as provides CART and captioning for the deaf and hearing impaired community. Governor Kay Ivey signed a Proclamation declaring February 8-15, 2020 as Alabama Court Reporting & Captioning Week, and, if time permits, would also like to mention PYRP – Protect Your Record Project that’s a hot topic in our profession at the moment.
So many people are not aware of the profession of stenographic court reporting & captioning; and being on Studio 10 will help get the information to people in the community who are looking for a challenging as well as rewarding career where government, businesses and firms have positions available to hire qualified and certified court reporters.
The websites below can provide more information to anyone interested in the stenographic court reporting & captioning profession:
www.atozdiscoversteno.org - for information on learning stenography
www.gadsdenstate.edu - Alabama’s only brick and mortar school
www.alcra.org - Alabama Court Reporters Association
www.ncraonline.com - National Court Reporters Association
