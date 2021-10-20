Dr. Errol Crook, Director of the Center for Healthy Communities, joined Joe on Studio10 to talk about an important event happening this weekend.
Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, Medical Doctor, Epidemiologist, infectious disease specialist, CEO of Grapevine Health, serves as co-chair on President Joe Biden’s healthcare policy in Washington DC will be visiting Mobile and Prichard communities. She will walk the streets in Trinity Gardens and Prichard Friday & Saturday to talk to residents who are hesitant about taking the Covid-19 vaccine. Passionate about bridging communications and relationships between the scientific community and the public. Member, National Academy of Sciences Roundtable on Health Literacy. Physician, Medical Epidemiologist, Former Global Health Diplomat, Health Literacy Maven.
Founder Grapevine Health https://www.grapevinehealth.co and creator of Dr. Lisa on the Street
