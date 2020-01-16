Fairhope Brewing Company is gearing up for it's 7th Anniversary Party. The party is called the 007th Anniversary Party complete with a James Bond theme.
Studio10 hosts Joe Emer and Chelsey Sayasane took a trip to the brewers to not only preview the party, but to help create a new brew for it as well!
Click on the video link!
https://www.facebook.com/events/1005392489825388/
