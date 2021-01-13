Daily Paws is celebrating silly dogs! We know that our pups can get into trouble and Daily Paws held a photo contest to see which dog would take home the trouble crown. Besa the Bulldog won with her shredded toilet paper pic. We all know that toilet paper was a hot item in 2020. Congrats to Besa!
For more cute photos and information, visit them online!
Daily Paws is owned by the same company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.