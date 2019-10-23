The third annual Gulf Seafood Gala will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Isle Dauphine Club! Enjoy locally-sourced Gulf seafood prepared by Dority's, Pirates Bar & Grill, Islanders Restaurant & Bar, Jt's Sunset Grill, Waves DI, Island Rainbow, LLC, The Pelican Reef, and Catalina Seafood, and served in a relaxed atmosphere at the iconic Isle Dauphine. A full cash bar will be available. Live music and a silent auction of original art will round out a memorable Dauphin Island experience.
Admission is by pre-purchased ticket only. Tickets are on sale now at $50 each, and may be purchased online NOW at dauphinislandarts.org or at the Dauphin Island Gallery (the Lighthouse Building), 918A Bienville Boulevard. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets remain!
Presenting sponsors for the Gala include Pirates Bar & Grill at the Isle Dauphine. Platinum sponsors include Greer's Markets and Mobile County Commission. Other sponsorships are available.
The Gulf Seafood Gala is endorsed by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission as an official Alabama 200 event.
Frank Ledbetter, DIHAC member artist, who is contributing art for the Gala’s silent auction. As a self-taught metal artist, using aluminum and stainless steel, Frank draws inspiration from his native Gulf Coast using vibrant colors and a puzzle design that has become his signature. More on Frank and his work at http://www.frankledbetter.com.
Dauphin Island Heritage and Arts Council (DIHAC) is a charitable non-profit organization that strives to create and maintain a network of visual, literary and performing artists and patrons, providing venues for educational arts programs, exhibits, shows and performances, and providing opportunities for the expression, appreciation and participation in the arts. DIHAC also provides educational programs to emphasize, celebrate and showcase the heritage and history of the Gulf Coast. DIHAC’s ongoing programs include operation of the Dauphin Island Gallery (exhibiting local art and fine crafts), art classes for adults, free art programs for school students, and live storytelling performances that are free and open to the public. For more on DIHAC, visit dauphinislandarts.org.
