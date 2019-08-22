Downtown Mobile will be "hopping" Saturday for the 22nd Annual Dauphin Street Beer Fest. You'll be able to choose from more than 70 different craft beers from all over the world! It's a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite brew or to try something completely different.
And because no one needs to sample all these brews on an empty stomach, be sure to stop into one of downtown's many fine eateries before, during, or after your tour of Beer Fest 2019.
For tickets and more visit: beerfestmobile.com
