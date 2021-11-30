The following information was provided by Dauphin Way Baptist Church:
Miracle on Dauphin Street is a community event that will be a festive and fun time for the whole family. We will have ice skating for only $5.00! We will also have food and snacks for sale, live music, Hay rides, and Christmas Market and more. The 10 days will have different times. Friday’s will be from 5 pm – 10 pm. Saturday’s will be from 11am – 10pm. Sunday’s will be from 1pm – 9pm. Weekdays will be from 5pm – 9pm. There will we something for the whole family to enjoy, truly something you don’t want to miss! We would love to have you!
Dauphin Way Baptist Church
3661 Dauphin Street, Mobile Alabama, 36608
(251) 342-3456
