City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is hearing up for the holiday season. You can find a list of fun activities for you and your family to enjoy below.
Holiday Bazaar 12.4.21
10:00a-2:00p
Vendor Market
Cooper Riverside Park
Live Band Performance by: Speaking Sparrows
*Accepting vendors through Friday at 5:00pm
Battle Down South 12.4.21
Registration Begins at 10:00am
Public Safety Memorial Park
Skateboard Competition – cash prizes
ArtWalk 12.10.21
6:00-9:00pm
Cathedral Square
Incredible, Inflatable, Holiday Balloon LoDa ArtWalk
12,000+ balloons crafted by balloon artists into a larger than life holiday wonderland. Including, gingerbread house, train, Santa and his sleigh, 5 Christmas trees (one is 16 ft. tall!) a 10 ft. tall Mr. Grinch (with his little dog max) ..and more! Santa will be on-site for pictures as well!
Roll Mobile: Holiday Edition 12.11.21
6:00 – 11:00pm (doors open at 5:00pm)
Mobile Civic Center
Free Parking at the Civic Center Parking Lot. Entrance to the event is either $2 or a new, unwrapped toy. Limited skates available for rent for $4. Live Music, Christmas decorations. Roller Skating Santa, concession food and beverage available, as well as adult beverages for 21+. Roller Skate all night as we bring back Roll Mobile one more time for 2021.
Holiday Extravaganza + Toy Give-A-way 12.18.21
10:00a – 2:00p
James Seals Park and Community Center
Toy Give A Way (while supplies last), 7 inflatables, fun truck games, vendor market, kids karaoke, crafts and wish wall, food trucks, music from live DJ, Santa on-site for photos, and more!
City of Mobile: Parks and Recreation
48 N Sage Ave. Mobile, AL
@MobileParksAndRec
