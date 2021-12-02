City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is hearing up for the holiday season. You can find a list of fun activities for you and your family to enjoy below. 

Holiday Bazaar 12.4.21

10:00a-2:00p

Vendor Market

Cooper Riverside Park

Live Band Performance by: Speaking Sparrows

*Accepting vendors through Friday at 5:00pm

Battle Down South 12.4.21

Registration Begins at 10:00am

Public Safety Memorial Park

Skateboard Competition – cash prizes

ArtWalk 12.10.21

6:00-9:00pm

Cathedral Square

Incredible, Inflatable, Holiday Balloon LoDa ArtWalk

12,000+ balloons crafted by balloon artists into a larger than life holiday wonderland. Including, gingerbread house, train, Santa and his sleigh, 5 Christmas trees (one is 16 ft. tall!) a 10 ft. tall Mr. Grinch (with his little dog max) ..and more! Santa will be on-site for pictures as well!

Roll Mobile: Holiday Edition 12.11.21

6:00 – 11:00pm (doors open at 5:00pm)

Mobile Civic Center

Free Parking at the Civic Center Parking Lot. Entrance to the event is either $2 or a new, unwrapped toy. Limited skates available for rent for $4. Live Music, Christmas decorations. Roller Skating Santa, concession food and beverage available, as well as adult beverages for 21+. Roller Skate all night as we bring back Roll Mobile one more time for 2021.

Holiday Extravaganza + Toy Give-A-way 12.18.21

10:00a – 2:00p

James Seals Park and Community Center

Toy Give A Way (while supplies last), 7 inflatables, fun truck games, vendor market, kids karaoke, crafts and wish wall, food trucks, music from live DJ, Santa on-site for photos, and more!

