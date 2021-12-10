The Mobile Arts Council is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to enrich the greater Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community. Our office is located at 70 N Joachim St. at the corner of Joachim and St. Michael. Our gallery is just a few blocks down at 6 S Joachim St., Room 1927 next to the Saenger! We can be contacted at director@mobilearts.org or at (251)432-9796.
LoDa ArtWalk celebrates the holiday season at the Incredible, Inflatable, Holiday Balloon LoDa ArtWalk on Friday, December 10th! This event will highlight creatives within our community, including visual artists, musical performers, and local restaurants. Visit Cathedral Square for a hand-crafted balloon-sculpted wonderland courtesy of City of Mobile Parks & Recreation. Get unique, handcrafted gifts from our outdoor night market vendors and participating galleries and shops. Come downtown to show your support of local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses at this fun, family-friendly event. See the information on participating venues, parking, vendors, and more at : www.mobilearts.org/art-walk
Gift a glass, sip and support the Arts at Downtown’s local breweries! The Mobile Arts Council’s 2021 holiday fundraiser costs $75 per participant. Each “Gift a Glass” purchase includes:
- a limited-edition handblown pint glass by Muffinjaw Designs
- a draft pint of your choice at each of Mobile’s local breweries: Braided River Brewing, Iron Hand Brewing, Old Majestic Brewing, and Oyster City Brewing
Special Pint Punch Cards will be valid from December 25, 2021 – April 30, 2022. Schedule your own brewery crawl or visit each location at your leisure! "Gift a Glass" purchases are available for pick up from MAC’s Gallery @ Room 1927 (next to the Saenger Theatre). Participants must be 21+ to be eligible to use the Pint Punch Card. Glasses may vary slightly in color and shape from the original glass pictured. This limited-edition fundraiser is capped to 200 total sales.
During another year of COVID-related setbacks, this unique fundraising initiative is vitally important to maintain MAC’s programs and services. Register for your “Gift a Glass” purchase online at www.mobilearts.org/gift-a-glass.
