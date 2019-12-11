Get your elf on, experience the arts, and stroll and shop for the holidays during December's LODA Artwalk! Visit downtown's galleries and venues for art exhibitions and live performances, stop by Cathedral Square for live student performances, and head to Bienville Square to support our LoDa Night Market Vendors and enjoy Christmas karaoke! Come downtown dressed as an elf to be eligible for special discounts at select local retail shops, restaurants, and bars for our first Elf Crawl! This fun way to celebrate the season is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
Head over to Room 1927 at 6 South Joachim Street (next to the Saenger Theatre) to see MAC's December exhibitions! This month, the gallery will feature paintings by Leslie Baumhower, Benita McNider, and Erin Revere.
Erin Revere takes inspiration from the ever-present contrasts of dark verses light and up verses down that fills the world. She finds balance on a canvas and creates the feeling of being whole again. Creating makes the chaos in life make sense, allowing her to surrender to the unpredictable messy composition and make a way back to an organized vision that presents itself in a collection of paintings titled, “The Contrast.”
Together, artists Benita McNider and Leslie Baumhower will exhibit “Eclectic.” Eclectic includes a collection of abstracts, atmospheric seascapes, and paintings of musicians in abstracts and portrait form.
Gallery hours at Room 1927 will be 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Tuesdays – Fridays. The exhibitions will hang from December 5th through the 20th, with a special reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 13th, LoDa Art Walk night. The gallery will be closed for the Holidays, December 23, 2019 through January 1, 2020.
Follow updates about this month’s LODA ArtWalk participants on the November ArtWalk Facebook.
Find out more about the exhibiting artists on their website.
Mobile Arts Council
Gallery @ Room 1927, 6 South Joachim Street
Phone: 251-432-9796
