Get ready to get crafty! Chelsey and Joe stopped by AR Workshop in Mobile to talk about the latest and greatest in the DIY world. Owner, Courtney Rascoe, joined them to talk about what AR Workshop has been up to lately. The business just finished up Christmas Jubilee in Mobile and had a blast meeting thousands of new friends. With the busy Holiday season approaching, Courtney says that this is the best time to step out of your home and take your guests for a night out.
Their Holiday Open House is this Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Guests can drop by anytime and make a free DIY ornament, They will have a hot cocoa bar, prizes & giveaways!
On Black Friday, they will have 20% off all retail items and decor. Black Friday workshop that evening will have $15-off using code: BLACKFRIDAY. On Small Business Saturday, they will have ornament making, gift making workshop and a Christmas porch makeover workshop!
At AR Workshop, you can pick out the craft you want to make online and make it your own at the workshop! From the stain to the color, the decision is yours! After it is all said and done, you get to go home with your craft and help make your space a home. Do not miss out on their open house on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Make sure you see them this Holiday season at 6601B Airport Blvd, Mobile, Al. 36608. You can visit their website or call them at (251) 639-7411
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.