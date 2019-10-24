Theresa Ryland from Dunkin' joined us on Studio10 to show Joe and Chelsey how to decorate some Halloween donuts and more!
Halloween is quickly approaching, and Dunkin’ is celebrating in a “spooktacular” and sweet way by tricking out its classic donut treats.
• Donut decorating is the perfect Halloween activity for kids of all ages.
• Dunkin’s variety of Halloween products make for the perfect treats at your Halloween party.
• OREO® also sweetens Dunkin’s Halloween celebration, with the return of OREO® Hot Chocolate.
• It’s all things Pumpkin at Dunkin’ this fall with the NEW Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, Pumpkin
Flavored Coffees, and Pumpkin Donut and Muffin.
This year, Dunkin’ is debuting its first-ever official Halloween costume, the “Dunkin’ Runner,” inspired by the signature “America Runs on Dunkin’” logo.
Follow them on Instagram @Dunkin and you can check out and see where the Dunkin’ Runner will be next!
