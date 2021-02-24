Shi Deru, a.k.a. Grandmaster Liu, joined us on Studio10 to talk about the DeRu Academy. They say it's a great way to work toward a health body and mind, especialy in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is information they provided:
We are launching DeRu Academy at deruacademy.com worldwide online teaching and sharing in immune system revitalization.. in healthy body and mind, child character and leadership education.. as well as CEO Multi-Trillion educational training in both body and mind.
That is part of a company associated with Shaolin Institute and DeRu Media.
Our first program starts with breathing eco system.
Zen Tai Gong Immune Health Series is a combined body-mind communication eco healing system with internal and external close communication, organization and integration, reprogramming and preparing a new self with new mindset for total conscious transformation.
This free webinar seminar of vital importance that transforms life.. despair to actualization of new healthy life and vitality.
That is Zen Tai Gong Immune Health Series – DeRu’s master key combination to unlock the gate of the natural flow of immune energy frequency ”
DeRu’s Master key combination with 6 Modules to unlock the key to immune system:
• Tai Gong Eco-Breathing System
• DeRu Zen Tai Gong Meditation formula (without formula of your natural being )
• Zen Tai Gong – Zen Tai Gong in Zen Tai (tapping cosmic consciousness) motion
• Special preparation of the 7 colors of veggie cooking and DeRu smoothie making
• Zen Tai Gong FengShui: changing environment will change the old illness conditioning
• Character built with total freedom, triple “A” and grit
Mission Impossible?
It can become possible
"When U.S. Marine Corp Officer Jake D.’s vehicle drove over an explosive device in Afghanistan, he looked down to see his legs almost completely severed below the knee. At that moment, he remembered a breathing exercise he had learned in a book for young officers. Thanks to that exercise, he was able to stay calm enough to check on his men, give orders to call for help, tourniquet his own legs, and remember to prop them up before falling unconscious. Later, he was told that had he not done so, he would have bled to death.
LQC (Leaps of Quantum Consciousness)
Zen Tai Gong Immune Health Series - DeRu's Master key combination to unlock the gate of natural flow of immune energy
To makes that mission possible
Zen Tai Gong Immune Health Series is a combined body-mind communication eco healing system with internal and external close communication, organization and integration, reprogramming and preparing a new self with new mindset for total conscious transformation. That transformation demands total detachments of the past minds, thoughts, emotions and memories …entering into a new realm of consciousness in quantum dimension, leaving Newtonian and Darwin’s material and conflicts world behind. That transformation is based on many factors of life from various spectrum of one’s living, from mind to body, from food to conscious and subconscious reprogramming, from totally changing the environments to totally changing the perception and conception.
Decode the DNA of life immune energy frequency which will harmonize electromagnetic energy frequency of your life in coherence with the nature and conscious matrix of cosmos.
That will change your incoherent state of mind and physical being, and of your consciousness, that will transform your life destiny. If you are or someone you know is in despair due to health, especially immunocompromised, immune system issues as serious as stage 4 cancer or any other immune diseases.
This free webinar seminar of vital importance that transforms life despair to actualization of new healthy life and vitality.
