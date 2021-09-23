Destination Church in Saraland is excited to host its women's Flourish Conference. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard will be the guest speaker for the night.
Ages for the conference are 15 years and up. Child-Care will not be provided at this event.
Conference Schedule
Registration - 6:00pm
Doors Open - 6:20pm (Priority Seating)
Doors Open - 6:35pm (Main Seating)
Conference Begins - 7:00pm
After Party - 8:30pm
For more information and to register, visit this website.
