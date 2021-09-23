Destination Church in Saraland is excited to host its women's Flourish Conference. Tasha Cobbs-Leonard will be the guest speaker for the night. 

Ages for the conference are 15 years and up. Child-Care will not be provided at this event.

Conference Schedule

  • Registration - 6:00pm

  • Doors Open - 6:20pm (Priority Seating)

  • Doors Open - 6:35pm (Main Seating)

  • Conference Begins - 7:00pm

  • After Party - 8:30pm

For more information and to register, visit this website.

