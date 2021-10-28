Sylvester Sko Fourroux joined Chelsey on Studio10 with information about his new book 'Dew and Desiree.'
He is an Air Force Veteran and is spending his free time writing books. He has published eight books and is working on two more. You can order the book on Amazon and find more information on Sko's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.