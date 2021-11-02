Get ready to run or walk for a good cause. The Dia-BEAT IT 5K Run and Fun Walk is just a few days away. It all takes place at Tricentennial Park on November 13, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can sign us as an individual or sign up as a team. Registration is free and is open. All proceeds will go towards diabetic resources, medication, and supplies.
For more information, visit this website.
