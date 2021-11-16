The following information was provided by AIDS Alabama South:
Dining Out For Life on World AIDS Day is an annual dining fundraising event which raises money for AIDS Alabama South. This charitable event is held at participating restaurants and bars in the Mobile and Baldwin County area at restaurants who’ve pledged to donate a percentage of each customer's bill. This kind of event is only possible because of the generosity and support of participating restaurants and bars. Every dollar we raise during DOFL goes toward providing services and education to individuals with HIV, their partners, and those affected by HIV – meaning it enables us to dramatically reduce new HIV transmissions in Mobile and Baldwin County. It's never been easier (or tastier!) to support our local HIV programs and services.
Created in 1991, Dining Out For Life (DOFL) is a trademarked international fundraiser conducted in more than 65 cities, and annually raises over $4 million for HIV and AIDS services. AIDS Alabama South has been producing this event for 10 years.
So why did we choose Wednesday, December 1st? Because it’s World AIDS Day. Dining Out For Life on World AIDS Day is an easy way for you to unite in the fight against HIV and to show your support for people living with HIV. Participating in DOFL helps support AIDS Alabama South’s programs and services that help thousands of people living with HIV/AIDS right here in our Gulf Coast community.
What is World AIDS Day? December 1, World AIDS Day, is an annual observance to encourage people to get an HIV test. The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.
Main sponsors: Gilead, Avita, Elite Real Estate, Beni Kloset, The UPS Store All Made Up Makeup Artistry
Participating Restaurants and Bars: FlipSide Bar Patio, Bob’s Downtown Diner, P.S. Taco’s, Time to Eat, D Spot, Midtown Pub, plus we’re adding restaurants often!
AIDS Alabama South, LLC (AALS) in Mobile, AL is the only AIDS Service Organization between New Orleans, Louisiana and Pensacola, Florida and north to Montgomery, Alabama. AALS covers a twelve county catchment area covering 12,545 square miles of Southwest Alabama and provides an array of life-sustaining services to persons living with HIV. The number of active clients currently served is 327, with 2,791+ prevalent cases of HIV in our service area who are eligible to potentially request services.
Through AIDS Alabama South, HIV-positive individuals and families have access to direct transportation services for medically necessary healthcare and dental appointments, housing assistance (long term, short term, permanent and transition), emergency financial assistance for utilities, medication and insurance copays, case management services, linkage to healthcare, oral health care assistance, food and hygiene items, mental health telemedicine therapy, support groups, quality age-appropriate prevention education programs, confidential HIV, Hepatitis C, and STI testing, consumer advocacy training, gas vouchers and bus passes for medically necessary appointments.
HIV-positive consumers seeking services from AALS are supported by licensed social workers on an on-going basis for case management and life sustaining supportive services. Concurrent with service provision, the case managers help consumers create a plan for independence, stability, and economic self-sufficiency.
AIDS Alabama South
4321 Downtowner Loop N
Mobile, AL 36609
251-471-5277
