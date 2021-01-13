The following information was provided by Pinnacle Production Group:
Pinnacle Production Group will transform the Hank Aaron Stadium into a COVID-19 safe prehistoric adventure featuring 80 life-sized dinosaurs. For two weekends only, January 29th - February 7th, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a Jurassic journey with realistic and roaring dinosaurs.
The entire family can witness a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops,Velociraptor, and more – all from the comfort and safety of their vehicle. In addition to seeing gigantic dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a guided audio tour, take a free adventure photo, and meet our newest baby dinosaurs! The event runs Thursdays thru Sundays from January 29th - February 7th.
All vehicles will follow the same one way road through the stadium. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to 8 people with the option to purchase an Ultimate Adventure toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite.
https://www.dinosauradventure.com/mobile/
Hank Aarom Stadium – 755 Bolling Brothers Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606
About Pinnacle Production Group
For more than 20 years, Pinnacle Productions Group has delivered over 1,000 shows across ten different industries, including family entertainment. These shows have attracted over 5 million attendees. For more information about Dinosaur Adventure Contact: Pinnacle Production Group Website: www.dinosauradventure.com E-mail: info@ppgshows.com Phone: (651) 504-2000 Pinnacle Production Group 4660 Churchill St Shoreview, MN 55126
When COVID-19 erupted, Pinnacle Production Group put a stop to all indoor events. “Coronavirus has changed the way we live, and we knew we had to adjust in order for families to continue to enjoy our traveling dinosaur events,” explained Sanjay Syal, President & CEO of Pinnacle Production Group. “After a successful run in our home state, we decided to hit the road with an all new Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure during these difficult times.”
