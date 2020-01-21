The Exploreum Science Center presents Dinosaurs Around the World from January 18, 2020 to May 10, 2020. Dinosaurs Around the World takes you back in time on a dinosaur adventure and a tour of an Earth very different from today – a time before the continents as we know them existed, when lush landscapes covered Africa and greenery was the norm in Antarctica. With advanced animatronics, a multi-layered narrative, fossils, authentic casts, cutting-edge research and immersive design elements you’ll experience the Age of Reptiles as it comes to life.
Dinosaurs Around the World invites you to grab your prehistoric passport to Pangea and discover how plate tectonics, land bridges, and volcanic activity allowed dinosaurs to disperse to all corners of the globe, giving each of the seven continents its own unique selection of these giant reptiles. During their 172 million year reign, dinosaurs adapted into a variety of forms due to the conditions of the areas in which they lived. The exhibition includes examples such as the mighty T. Rex of North America, the swift Velociraptor of the Gobi Desert, the massive herbivore Amargasaurus from the tropical jungles of South America and ten others.
“Dinosaurs Around the World will transport visitors back in time to the unrecognizable landscape of Pangea in a playful and educational way,” said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. “I am proud of all that our team at Imagine Exhibitions has accomplished with our partners to achieve that goal.”
In addition to advanced animatronics, Dinosaurs Around the World also features information about the geologic time scale, geology, geography, and climatology. The exhibition poses questions to the visitor about the reign of the dinosaurs and helps them to discover how dinosaurs lived on each continent, how they interacted with each other, how geography impacted their behavior and diets, and what the continents were really like at the time.
“Ten years ago, Dinosaurs Downtown rocked the Exploreum, drew thousands of guests, and set Exploreum attendance records,” said Don Comeaux, Executive Director of the Exploreum. “Dinosaurs Around the World is a new, more sophisticated, animatronic presentation of the reptilian monsters that continue to fascinate people of all ages and backgrounds. It’s been a huge success in the US and around the world, and we’re beyond excited about the return of dinosaurs after this long hiatus. We have no doubt it will be a hit in Mobile.”
More info can be found at www.exploreum.com.
About the Exploreum Science Center:
With numerous interactive exhibits, thought-provoking larger-than-life Digital Dome films, and fun, hands-on educational programming, the Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center aspires to increase science literacy among the people of south Alabama and the Gulf Coast region, residents and visitors alike. By sparking imagination, creating curiosity and instilling a sense of wonder in the world, the Exploreum has been a cornerstone of informal learning on the Gulf Coast since its inception more than 33 years ago. With the continued support of the community—visionary civic leaders, generous donors, contributing members, and volunteers—the Exploreum is able to bring the world of science to the Gulf Coast.
