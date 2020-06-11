The Exploreum is officially reopen to the public. Best of all, the Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit has been extended thanks to Imagine Exhibitions!
Click on the link to see a preview with Exploreum Executive Director Don Comeaux!
Here's some information provided by the Exploreum!
We are thrilled to welcome back members and visitors.
Please keep in mind we will be operating with limited capacity and reduced hours so please call ahead (251-208-6893) if you plan on traveling to visit.
As we open to the public, the following operational modifications will initially be in place. These are subject to change if health experts and civic leaders recommend that we do so.
•Open to the public Tuesday—Saturday
•Tuesday—Friday 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
•Closed to the public Sunday and Monday (Monday open for summer camps only)
•Café closed to the public
•Gift Shop hours - 10:30-3:30
•Poarch Creek Digital Dome Theater with more choices, more showtimes, and limited capacity
While we have been working the entire time we have been closed to the public - updating galleries, adding new interactives, and other projects - we are still wrapping up a few things. The Wharf of Wonder and Hands on Hall "wing" will be closed until June 15 while we finish up in that area. The rest of the building, including Dinosaurs Around the World, will be open. Due to part of the building being closed we will be offering a discounted exhibit admission of $10 per person for Adults (13+) and Youth (7-12). Children's admission (3-6) is $5. General public will also get member pricing to Digital Dome movies. This pricing is only valid through June 13th.
In addition, we will be offering several movie options in Poarch Creek Band of Creek Indians Digital Dome Theater. Opening features will include the following:
Hidden Pacific
Hidden Pacific is a pioneering film profiling the Pacific Ocean’s protected and remote national wildlife refuge islands and marine national monuments. The film’s breathtaking footage of these faraway islands will leave audiences with a deep-felt appreciation for these extraordinary places and the beauty of nature left untouched by civilization. The storied histories of these atolls — from the WWII Pacific Theater to their present environmental recovery and ecological research initiatives — provide the platform from which the film explores a diversity of science and human-interest stories.
Dinosaurs Alive
Dinosaurs Alive is a global adventure of science and discovery – featuring the earliest dinosaurs of the Triassic Period to the monsters of the Cretaceous reincarnated life-sized for the Giant Dome Screen. Audiences will journey with some of the world‘s preeminent paleontologists as they uncover evidence that the descendents of dinosaurs still walk (or fly) among us. Through the magic of scientifically accurate computer-generated animation, these newly discovered creatures, and some familiar favorites, will come alive…in a big way!
Incredible Predators – Incredible Predators deconstructs the world of major predators as never before, taking an intimate look at the remarkable strategies they use to succeed. Advanced filming techniques expose the planet’s top predators in extraordinary footage, putting the audience right beside them as they hunt – on land, under the sea or in the air. Top predators occupy an apex position within the habitats they dominate and, alongside dramatic animal behaviour, Incredible Predators reveals the unique relationship between predators and prey as a fundamental building block of ecology.
Registration is open for the Exploreum’s summer camps. Camps will begin on June 1 with the following updated procedures and guidelines:
•Drop-off is between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
•All campers will be no-contact temperature scanned on arrival each day
•Campers will have exclusive access to all exhibit areas prior to opening to the general public
•Class sizes will be reduced
•Camp classes and restrooms will be isolated from the general public
•Daily lunch options will be available
•Flexible pick-up times, 3:30 p.m.–5:00 p.m.
Make sure to sign up soon as space is limited due to lowered capacity guidelines and camps are already filling up!
We have some of the most entertaining, educational, and diverse summer camps on the Gulf Coast - catering to most school age groups. If you have any questions please contact Josie Hilton at jgolden@exploreum.com or via phone at 1-251-208-6892.
Due to our temporary closing with the COVID pandemic we will be extending memberships for three months. If your membership was up for renewal during our closing or is approaching soon please contact Monica Dunklin at 1-251-208-6880 or at mdunklin@exploreum.com to make sure your membership is up to date prior to your visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.