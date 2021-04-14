Dis-Is-Able is a book written by a little boy with special needs. Justin Burnett wants to let other kids know it is okay to be different. His aunt and his mother joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the book release on April 25, 2021. You can pre-order your copy today at dis-is-able.com.

