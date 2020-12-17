Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's “Beauty and the Beast,” an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performances, and at 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. performance. Following social-distancing protocols, Event Center capacity will be well below 50 percent for each performance. CDC guidelines will be observed.
Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI - www.mtishows.com.
For more information, contact Chase Morrisette, Theatre Director, at cmorrisette@orangebeachal.gov.
For additional information on Orange Beach Community Theatre, visit the Orange Beach Community Theatre Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OBCommunityTheatre
Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
Musical theatre performances at the Orange Beach Event Center
Jan. 8-13, 2021
Performances are at 7 p.m. except Sunday’s matinee is at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 min. before showtime.
Tickets are available for $15 general admission
