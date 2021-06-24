The 64th Distinguished Young Women Finals will be held June 24, 25, and 26th 2021 at 7pm CT each night. This year, National Finals will be celebrated virtually with three nights of free, nationally streamed showcases. The 50 state representatives who make up the national Class of 2021 will compete in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. Over the course of the three nights the program will award over $130,000 in cash scholarships to participants.
While the showcases are to be held virtually, one in-person festivity is set for the final night of competition. Distinguished Young Women will host and live-stream an in-person viewing party at the Mobile Civic Center, where the competition usually occurs.
Elif Ozyurekoglu, Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020, will host the two preliminary showcases solo and be joined by program alumna and television personality Amy Goodman to host a live broadcast of the National Finals in Mobile, Ala. Ozyurekoglu will be performing multiple live talent pieces at the in-person celebration. The Kentucky native was selected as the national representative during the first-ever virtual national finals in June of 2020. She is originally from Louisville, Ky., and is currently a freshman student at Columbia University.
Website: DistinguishedYW.org
National Finals FREE broadcast link: DYWNationalFinals.com
National Office: 2514383621
Distinguished Young Women is a unique program originally founded in Mobile, Ala., in 1958 that combines the chance to win college scholarships with a program that offers Life Skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school. Each year we make over $1 billion dollars in scholarships available and it costs nothing to enter! The program takes place in all 50 states and Washington DC with some states having local programs as well. Young women participate in either their junior or senior year of high school.
