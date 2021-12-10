District 3 is celebrating the holiday season on Saturday December, 11, 2021. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the entrance of Gulfdale Plaza Shopping Center with food, drinks, and entertainment.
It will be followed by the 'Parade of the 3's' at 2 p.m. The route starts at B.C. Rain High School and proceeds on DIP to Palmer Pillans Middle School.
They will also have a Community Holiday Event at will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Palmer Pillans Middle School.
