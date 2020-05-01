Baldwin County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood joined us on Studio10 to talk about why it's so important to take part in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Every ten years, a census is conducted to count every person living in the U.S. The numbers have a big impact on communities and dollars received to fund opportunities for growth. Having an accurate census count in Alabama is vital to many programs that affect our state, including areas of health care, food, education, roads and bridges, congressional representation and much more.
Take the 2020 Census online, my phone or by mail.
Phone number: 844-330-2020
2020 Census - https://2020census.gov
Alabama Census - https://census.alabama.gov
