Lisa Teggart is the founder of "Door to Serenity". A drug and alcohol recovery group open to anyone seeking help, including those in the LGBTQ community. She joined us on Studio10 to talk about the the facility.
The pathway to sobriety is difficult with even the most caring and constant support structures. Imagine the difficulties for those who are trying to break the chains of addiction only to find that the doors to those support structures are closed to them. That's the reality for many in our hometown who have been told that the labels attributed to them make them ineligible for what should be an equal opportunity to get the help needed on the path to sobriety. They have been asked to deny who they are in order to have a chance at a life free from substance abuse. Shame is not a starting point for successful living in recovery.
Within the structure of the Twelve Steps, Door To Serenity is being created to address the needs of those who seek our help on their road to recovery. Without respect to race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity, Door To Serenity welcomes the under-served who have tried unsuccessfully to address the pain of living through substance abuse and want to start a new chapter, living in recovery from addition.
Established as a 501 (c) (3), Door To Serenity is open to the support, financial or in-kind, from those who share the vision of unfettered access to the help we offer. We encourage all who visit us here to spread the word that there is a ray of hope for the disenfranchised and the possibility of living in recovery may be only a phone call away. Our calling is to love without limit and to serve without judgment.
