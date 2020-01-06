Victory Health Partners has a new fan! New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees will be the guest speaker for the ‘10th Annual Hope for Healing Celebration Dinner’ scheduled for Tues., May 19th beginning at 5 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center located at 1 South Water St.
Hope for Healing will include a general and VIP reception beginning at 5 p.m. with the dinner and program at 6 p.m. The program will include updates from founder and medical director Dr. Robert D. Lightfoot, testimonies from patients, dinner and speaker Drew Brees. Title sponsorships are $25,000; speaker sponsorships are $10,000; benefactors, $7,500; patrons, $5,000; sponsors, $2,500; friends: $1,000 and donors, $500. Additional ticket and table prices include one individual table for $1,500 (10 seats); Ticket experience: $250 (includes one dinner/speaker ticket/VIP reception); Ticket benefits, $150 (one dinner/speaker ticket) and Speaker ticket is $75 (no dinner). Admission to the VIP reception will be limited.
Hope for Healing is an annual fundraiser for Victory Health Partners, a Christian-based medical practice serving over 19,500 uninsured adults along the Gulf Coast. Victory provides comprehensive, quality healthcare to its patients including primary/preventative care, optometry, urology clinic, neurology clinic, wound care, dental, women’s wellness (free PAPs/Mammograms), pulmonary care, minor surgical services and FREE mental health counseling and life-saving medications. Victory also collaborates with 150 specialty providers in the area. It has been Victory’s mission since opening its doors in 2003 to minister to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the medically under-served by providing affordable, quality healthcare services.
Date: Tuesday, May 19th, 2020
Time: VIP / General Receptions beginning at 5:00, Dinner/Program at 6:00 P.M.
Location: Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center
Tickets: Tickets range from $75-$250 and Sponsorships range from $500-$25,000
Online registration is available at https://victoryhealth.org/hope-for-healing/.
