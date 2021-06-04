If you are in need of a family friendly activity this weekend, Cabin Fever has you covered! They are hosting a drive-in laser light show June 3-6, 2021. It is set up just like a drive-in movie, only they offer a rare opportunity to view a laser light show with the whole family. For more information, visit their website.
“The Grounds” - Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds, 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608
June 3-6th 2021
8:00PM & 9:30PM
Tickets: www.CabinFeverLaserShow.com
