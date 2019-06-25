Ductstravaganza with free Duck Tape crafts for all ages! Duck Tape's "Stuck at Prom®" outfits will be on display and Tacky Jacks will provide hundreds of rolls of duct tape for participants to create their own crafts.
Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores is hosting a huge "Ductstravaganza" Duct Tape Party on July 3 at the waterfront venue. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. for all ages and is free for the public to attend. Tacky Jacks will have duct tape outfits on display.
"If you think about it, there is not a better venue around to host this type of event and teach the art of Ductigami", said Tara McMeans, event coordinator. "It's everywhere! Visitors write their names on duct tape and stick it on the walls inside and out, it's on the employees, and they even sell wallets, jewelry, and duct tape craft kits in the gift shop."
Learn how to make a duct tape wallet, bow, rose or a duct tape bead bracelet in this two-hour class and create your very own masterpiece to take home with you. FREE for All Ages, Please RSVP.
All ages lunch & learn (lunch on your own)
Class: 11am-1pm
Arrive 15 minutes early
RSVP recommended
RSVP online (www.tackyjacks.com) or by phone 251-948-8881.
Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
240 East 24th Avenue
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Phone: 251-948-8881
